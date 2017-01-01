Millstein Center 10th Anniversary Essays
For over a decade, the Millstein Center has been addressing the most critical and challenging corporate governance questions that corporations, their investors, and the economy face. In recognition of the role the Center has played and the many issues that it has addressed, the Center is publishing a series of essays by contributors that have collaborated with and benefited from the Center's work. These essays will be published over the course of the FY17/18 academic year.
10th Anniversary Essay: Adapting Global Standards to a Changing World
By Mats Isaksson and Serdar Çelik
In this essay, Mats Isaksson and Serdar Çelik trace the evolution of global corporate governance standards and make the case for strong, clear, yet flexible public policy to support capital formation, economic stability, and growth.
Additional Essays will be posted in the coming months. To keep up to date, please sign up for the Center's newsletter.